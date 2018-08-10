Not a single one of the more than 100 To Kwa Wan residents who complained that their flats were affected by the construction of a new rail link had successfully claimed compensation from the MTR Corporation, a district councillor said on Friday.

Kowloon City district councillor Kwan Ho-yeung also accused the transport operator of covering up subsidence problems caused by the building of the Sha Tin-Central Link.

He revealed the frustrations residents faced a day after the MTR Corp confirmed media reports on Thursday that 23 residential buildings in To Kwa Wan had sunk beyond the statutory limit during the construction work, which began in 2012.

In a statement issued late on Thursday night, MTR Corp also admitted that it “unfortunately” had not informed Hong Kong and China Gas, known as Towngas, that three of the gas pipes in the area had once reached the settlement limit.

It said however that it had notified the public utility company and discussed follow-up actions for the settlement problems affecting four other pipes, which Towngas said had been repaired or replaced.

The rail company dismissed public safety concerns over the land subsidence, saying that it was “a common phenomenon” resulting from piling, excavation and groundwater extraction work.

Speaking on an RTHK programme on Friday, Kwan, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, alleged that MTR Corp had covered up the subsidence problem, as it had told the district council that the monitoring data recorded had not been out of the norm.

According to documents from meetings held in June 2016 and July 2017 reviewed by the Post, both the MTR Corp and Highways Department representatives had told the councillors that the monitoring data for the subsidence and tilt of buildings had been at normal levels when they raised concerns regarding the vibration caused by the tunnel excavation.

Kwan said the council would hold a special meeting next week and seek an explanation from MTR representatives and government officials.

He said that from 2015, his office had received more than 20 complaints from residents over cracks in their flats. The total number of cases received by the council came to more than 100, he said, citing the council chairman.

Kwan said some residents had attempted to claim compensation from the MTR Corp for their maintenance fees, but he understood that none of them had been successful so far.

He said the rail operation had referred them to a loss adjuster, who said the widening cracks had nothing to do with the construction but were the result of ageing buildings.

“If it is proven that [MTR Corp is] really liable, they have no way to escape, and the affected buildings will for sure process [the cost recovery],” Kwan said.

Democratic Party lawmaker Kwong Chun-yu, speaking on the same programme, said: “[MTR Corp] sees the regulations as nothing … Its integrity has gone bankrupt.”

He said it was inevitable that the Legislative Council would push for the invoking of special powers to conduct an investigation and demand that the rail operator hand over all relevant data.

But to invoke such powers, support from both the geographical and functional constituencies would be needed. The pro-establishment camp had earlier blocked such move over an investigation into the shoddy work scandal at the Hum Hong station of the Sha Tin-Central Link.