The MTR Corporation was ordered by the government on Friday to stop excavation work at a new station near the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, after reports emerged that areas around the work site were sinking in excess of acceptable levels.

The station in Wan Chai is one of five new stops along the scandal-plagued Sha Tin-Central Link, the city’s most expensive rail project.

In a statement, the government said subsidence at multiple monitoring points around the site had exceeded maximum levels and it had told the rail firm to suspend related excavation work immediately.

The MTR Corp called its own briefing, where managing director Jacob Kam Chak-pui said: “To ease public concerns and under the principle of safety first, we think it is more appropriate to suspend excavation work at the [future Exhibition Centre] station.”

He did not confirm reports quoting an internal company document saying there were more than 14 spots where an unacceptable level of subsidence had been recorded.

Kam said he did not know when work would resume, but stressed that land subsidence could occur during construction work.

The embattled rail operator had a day earlier dismissed public safety concerns about another new station on the HK$97.1 billion line, in To Kwa Wan.

It admitted buildings and utilities pipes in the area had shifted more than the statutory limit but “the tilting ratios of the buildings have all along met the set requirements so the works can continue in a safe manner”.

The Sha Tin-Central project has been riddled with instances of substandard construction work and unauthorised design changes.

Earlier in the week, the government told the rail giant to remove those in charge of the project, while asking police to investigate “huge discrepancies” and “conflicting reports” in its reports on construction work.

Four senior managers left immediately while the firm’s CEO is due to take early retirement.

On Friday, Kam said the MTR would talk to the government about setting up a notification system for the public.