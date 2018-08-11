A pro-establishment lawmaker in Hong Kong has said he would not rule out invoking special powers in the Legislative Council to investigate the troubled Sha Tin to Central rail link.

The comments on Saturday by engineering sector lawmaker Lo Wai-kwok, who is also chairman of the Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong, a political party, came four days after the MTR Corporation management shake-up over the scandal involving the city’s costliest rail project.

Speaking on a radio programme, Lo said he would not rule out invoking the Powers and Privileges Ordinance to investigate the problems plaguing the line, but added that the government and police were also looking into the matter, and Legco follow-ups usually took longer.

“The case is complicated, so the time needed would be long. I think [we don’t need to rush yet],” Lo said.

On Tuesday, officials said they had lost faith in those in charge of the project, calling for heads to roll. Four senior managers of the project resigned while CEO Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen would step down earlier than expected.

The government had said it found contradicting evidence in the company’s reports over substandard work on the HK$97.1 billion (US$12 billion) project, centred on workers cutting corners in the construction of a site at the expanded Hung Hom station of the link, and wall designs not adhering to approved plans.

On Wednesday and Friday, the fallout continued after it emerged that areas around two new stations on the line might have sunk beyond an acceptable level, sparking safety concerns.

Pan-democrats in Legco said lawmakers should invoke the Powers and Privileges Ordinance to investigate the matter, but to do so, support from both the geographical and functional constituencies would be needed.

The pro-establishment camp had earlier blocked such a move over an investigation into shortened steel bars at Hung Hom station, part of a raft of problems that have surfaced for the company in recent months.

On Saturday, Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan disagreed with Lo’s suggestion not to rush into a Legco inquiry, questioning when the pro-establishment camp would support their rivals’ call.

“If we don’t do it now, then it will never end,” she said. “We should not take away our own powers.”

On the subsidence issues, Chan blasted the government and the MTR Corp for what she said was mishandling and negligence of procedures.

She said the MTR Corp had not disclosed more information on the sinking cases at the two stations.

“They said the situation had stabilised. But are [the areas] still sinking beyond acceptable limits?”

But Lo said even if the areas sank beyond what was allowed, it did not necessarily mean there were safety issues. He said the standards in place were extremely strict.

Lo added that the Buildings Department had promised to pay attention to the case and offer help to residents with questions.

To allay public concerns, Chan called for the rail giant to disclose all the data related to subsidence cases across MTR projects, including areas affected by the HK$84.4 billion high-speed rail to Guangzhou, which is expected to open in September.

Separately on Friday, some members from the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers sent an open joint letter to MTR projects director Philco Wong Nai-keung – one of the four project members who resigned – calling for him to step down as president amid concerns over public perception of his role in the scandal.

The bid was in contrast to an earlier move on Thursday, in which the group – which represents the engineering profession in the city – said Wong had sent an email to members reaffirming his presidency with the institute.

The institution, which refrained from commenting on the MTR problems, had also said its former and current leaders supported Wong. It only added that members found to be dishonest or involved in fraud would be punished accordingly.