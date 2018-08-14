A Hong Kong judge on Tuesday refused to put the brakes on a controversial joint-checkpoint plan for the new cross-border high-speed rail link, meaning that its launch is expected to go ahead next month.

In an expedited decision, High Court Justice Anderson Chow Ka-ming turned down the request by ousted pro-independence lawmaker Sixtus Baggio Leung Chung-hang and former civil servant Kwok Cheuk-kin, just days after an application for a temporary ban.

Leung and Kwok were among five people seeking judicial reviews of the so-called co-location plan at the new West Kowloon for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Under the plan, the Hong Kong government would lease a section of the station to mainland Chinese immigration and customs authorities – in a departure from the traditional arrangement where travellers crossing the border would use checkpoints on mainland soil.

The joint-checkpoint proposal has sparked furious debate in the city, with pro-China supporters welcoming the plan, and the pan-democrats arguing on the other hand that the unprecedented arrangement would open a Pandora’s box by allowing mainland officials to apply national laws in the city.

Under the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, mainland laws do not apply in Hong Kong. The imminent judicial reviews would thus put the constitutionality of the joint-checkpoint plan to the test.

As the court challenges would not be heard until October 30, a month after the train is expected to be up and running, Kwok and Leung asked the court for a short-term ban until the ruling was handed down.

Their application targeted only the joint checkpoint itself and was not opposed to the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) rail link commencing operations with the usual immigration arrangement.

But lawyers representing the government revealed during a court hearing last Friday that a temporary ban could result in an estimated loss of HK$372.6 million in monthly revenue for the government, rail operator MTR Corporation and franchised bus companies. They would also be shouldering a monthly cost of HK$179.9 million.

Legal tussles aside, the station’s ability to withstand extreme weather was called into question last month, when seepage was found following heavy rain.

In anticipation of its opening, more than 300 armed police officers staged their first anti-terrorism drill in the terminus last month.