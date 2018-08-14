About 40 drivers from the city’s biggest bus operator staged an industrial action at a busy Hong Kong terminus on Tuesday, slamming their employers as insincere in pay rise negotiations.

At 11.30am, members of the Motor Transport Workers General Union, protested at the exit of the Sha Tin Central Bus Terminus for 30 minutes, blocking buses from leaving the station. Traffic in the area was disrupted.

Lai Siu-chung, leader of the union’s KMB branch, blasted his employers and described them as “arrogant” and “disrespectful” in the negotiation meeting on Monday. He claimed a management employee had told one of the union members to “shut up” after saying workers’ pay and benefits since 2014 had not been “ideal”.

“We are strongly dissatisfied with the management. It has dragged on for four months,” he said of the negotiations. “In previous years we were able to strike a deal on a pay rise in June.”

The management had rejected a survey result on the pay increase, he added, and dismissed proposals on lowering their requested 6.3 per cent pay rise to 5.5 per cent.

The union had suggested the pay increase for field workers such as drivers and station supervisors be no less than HK$1,700 (US$216), but later cut it to at least HK$1,500 in a counterproposal.

After seven rounds of meetings, the company only agreed to increase workers’ salaries by 5 per cent or not less than HK$1,000 for field workers. Most of the 7,000 union workers who were surveyed opposed the proposal.

Lai threatened to escalate the union’s action if the company ignored its demand.

This action was just an alarm. I warn that we will take a more radical step next time.

Lai Siu-chung, union leader

“This action was just an alarm. I warn that we will take a more radical step next time, a very radical action. We will not warn the company in advance or tell the public,” he said, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, the unionist apologised to passengers for the disruption.

Bus passenger Cheung Sze-chun, going to Tsuen Wan, said the protesters interrupted his journey for a little more than 30 minutes. Cheung said the industrial action had forced him to get off the bus and wait for a while, adding it had affected those who were in a hurry.

“I understand they have their demand. But this method is a bit inappropriate.”

Pay rise issues have been a sticking point in the negotiations between bus unions and their employers following the Tai Po crash of February 10, one of the deadliest road accidents in the city’s history. A KMB double-decker flipped on its side before Lunar New Year, killing 19 people.

The tragedy shook the city and sparked debate over the well-being of 13,000 franchised bus drivers, who have for years complained of being overworked and underpaid.

The Post has reached out to KMB management for comment.