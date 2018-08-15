Hong Kong’s much-maligned HK$1.56 billion air traffic control system malfunctioned again on Monday, after a lull in problems for more than a year.

The “short-term” failure, which lasted six minutes, was only disclosed by airport authorities on Wednesday morning, but the Civil Aviation Department insisted the incident “did not affect aviation safety”.

During the system malfunction, some air traffic control staff were left flying blind, as their screens did not display all the flight information for aircraft in the area,

The aviation regulator said it had asked its contractor to find a long-term solution “as soon as possible” while asking it to “thoroughly investigate” the incident.

The much-criticised system went live at the airport in November 2016, and problems began almost immediately. In the initial months, multiple teething problems occurred, forcing authorities to play down safety fears – and later invite the press to the CAD’s headquarters to try and dispel concerns.

Past problems included planes disappearing from radar screens, and phantom aircraft appearing on monitors, while screens were sometimes left unable to display various pieces of flight information.

Monday’s failure, which the department only disclosed on Wednesday morning after being questioned about the incident by the Post, is identical to a failure on November 29, 2016, just weeks after the new ATC was officially commissioned.

At that time radar screens were unable to show flight information as the system went down for 26 seconds, prompting departure flights to be halted for 15 minutes.

Under the previous government, the Transport and Housing Bureau ordered a report within 48 hours by the system’s contractor, while the department was forced to gather an expert panel of aviation administrators, and technical specialists, to meet regularly to monitor the progress of the system for a year.

The latest failure comes amid a high and heavy workload for the system and air traffic controllers during the peak summer travel season, where there is a higher demand for flights. Hong Kong International Airport is continuously reaching new levels for record number of flights and passenger movements.

In the past week, airport workers have been placed under higher levels of stress as Tropical Storm Bebinca caused flight delays, cancellations and forced planes to circle in Hong Kong airspace for up to an hour before they could land.

“To me, it’s quite serious,” said lawmaker Jeremy Tam Man-ho, who has previously pressed the CAD over other air traffic control failures.

Tam, a qualified commercial pilot, said an expert panel formed after an identical incident, which later ruled these types of occurrences would not happen again – but now has – proved his “lack of confidence” in the system and the civil aviation authority.

Criticising the timeliness and the lack of information to explain the newest malfunction, the Civic Party legislator added: “This happened two days ago. Now, a year and a half ago, a proper announcement would be made on the day when it happened, and now they leave it for two days after some press inquiries. The transparency is getting worse.

“We need a reliable system, not something we hope will go well. With the third runway, we are going to increase our flight capacity by 50 per cent. Is this system going to be capable of handling all this extra traffic.”

A CAD spokeswoman stressed in a statement that the department “attaches great importance to this incident”.

Previous outages or malfunction with various systems associated with the ATC system, including those connected to aircraft arrivals and departures, have occurred.

Incidents lasted between 26 seconds and 78 minutes, and in some cases flights were not permitted to take off for several minutes.

In April, Europe’s computerised air space and flight management system suffered a glitch causing delays and cancellations to half of the 29,500 scheduled flights in one day.

Last month in Belgium, a flight data glitch saw no planes allowed to take off or land for two hours triggering significant disruption during one of the busiest months of the year for flying. In 2015, Belgium airspace suffered a different issue, which saw a power failure lead to the cancellation of 200 flights in the country.

Delays to flights in Europe in particular are part of a growing industry concern about the lack of manpower to help meet the growing demand for air traffic.