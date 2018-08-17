The authority managing a multibillion-dollar arts hub in Hong Kong has fired its cash-strapped main contractor following a financial settlement controversy, raising uncertainty over further delays and cost overrun of one of its museum projects.

The West Kowloon Cultural District Authority announced it had terminated the HK$5.9 billion (US$750 million) contract for the M+ visual culture museum with Hsin Chong Construction on Friday due to the company’s insolvency.

It said the problem was caused by “severe financial troubles” faced by the parent company Hsin Chong Group.

The authority had helped Hsin Chong Construction pay HK$1.5 billion to 17 or 18 subcontractors from February 2017 to June 2018. The authority’s CEO, Duncan Pescod, said the company had failed to manage its contract, and that it was a “difficult decision” but the move was taken in the “best interest” of its project.

“This is not a sudden decision. We have been aware of the financial difficulty facing the parent company and the construction company for a number of months,” he said.

Pescod said the decision was taken by the board and the government was well informed.

The authority would start tendering for a new contractor on Monday and predicted the process would take six to eight weeks. It said it would try to keep the existing subcontractors of the M+ project, which was about 60 per cent complete.

Pescod said the move would cause a delay, but added that he believed there was a chance to catch up.

“We believe it’s still possible to deliver the museum, as we announced previously, by 2020 and that is our intention,” he said.

This contrasts with the authority’s previous plan, which scheduled completed in 2019.

He said additional costs would also be incurred but he could not tell the exact amount, adding the authority still needed to make an assessment first.

The M+ Museum, which occupies more than 645,800 sq ft, is the centrepiece of the cultural precinct showcasing contemporary visual culture. It includes a 14-storey tower and a 16-storey retail, dining and entertainment block.

Hsin Chong Group has been in financial trouble for the past two years or so. According to its annual report last year, it was burdened with HK$13.86 billion debts but cash resources of HK$784 million. While losing HK$774 million last year, the company failed to repay HK$3 billion in overdue debts.