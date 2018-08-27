Uber in Hong Kong is to increase its base fare by more than double and introduce a waiting fee, the car hailing service announced on Monday.

From Wednesday, the base fares for trips on Hong Kong Island and Kowloon will both be raised to HK$18 – an 80 per cent and 157 per cent increase respectively – but trips in the New Territories will remain at HK$8.

The fee per kilometre will also be standardised for Kowloon and Hong Kong Island trips at HK$5.5 – a 10 per cent increase and reduction respectively. Trips in the New Territories remained unchanged at HK$5 per kilometre.

Passengers who keep drivers waiting before a trip begins will be billed HK$2 per minute after the driver has been at the pickup location for three minutes.

Despite the fare rises, Uber will offer a 30 per cent discount on all trips from Monday until September 9.

For example, a trip from Hung Hom to Tsuen Wan will be increased by HK$30 to HK$140 – a 29 per cent rise – after the adjustment upon the new fares and temporary discount.

Uber is deemed illegal in Hong Kong as drivers do not possess any hire car permit and drivers have been fined at court.

The Post has contacted Uber for comments.