A former MTR Corporation projects director who resigned in the wake of a construction scandal has been given a vote of confidence to remain the president of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.

At a special meeting of the engineering professional body’s council last Friday, almost two-thirds of those taking part – 24 out of 38 – voted in support of Philco Wong Nai-keung remaining in office, according to internal documents obtained by the Post on Monday.

The council members also approved a motion to spend HK$300,000 hiring a public relations agent to restore the reputation of the engineering profession, it was revealed.

The institution had more than 34,000 members in 2017, with its council made up of about 40.

The special vote followed Wong’s call for the institution’s council members to determine his proposed resignation amid outcry among engineers after his departure from the MTR.

Wong was forced to relinquish his MTR job on August 7 when the government said it no longer held any trust in the senior management of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project – the HK$97.1 billion (US$12 billion) Sha Tin to Central rail link.

I am also angry over a plan to spend HK$300,000 … to help Philco Wong restore his reputation

Albert Lai, engineer

According to the internal documents, the institution received 47 messages from 78 members who demanded his resignation and 60 messages from 79 members supporting Wong as of August 17.

Albert Lai Kwong-tak, an engineer who called for Wong’s resignation, was disappointed at the results.

“The council doesn’t understand the public and engineering industry’s expectation,” Lai said.

“I am also angry over a plan to spend HK$300,000 on a public relations exercise to effectively help Philco Wong restore his reputation.”

The Post has contacted the institution for comment.

The rail fiasco sparked high-profile departures at the MTR Corp, with Wong and three general managers of the rail project resigning immediately and CEO Lincoln Leong Kwok-kuen announcing he would retire prematurely.

Their exits came after the corporation submitted a false report to the government concealing key facts and unapproved changes in the design for diaphragm walls on a platform under construction at Hung Hom station – a project which was also plagued by the use of substandard steel bars and the disappearance of 2,000 couplers that connected those bars.

Police are investigating the scandal.