Tickets for trains on Hong Kong’s new high-speed rail line to mainland China will be available for sale from Monday through online platforms, a telephone hotline and counters at the West Kowloon terminal, the operator said on Friday.

MTR Corporation operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing said counter sales would kick off from 8am, with buyers allowed to purchase up to eight tickets per person when presenting valid identification. Online and telephone sales will begin at noon.

However, travellers will only be able to book seats a maximum of 10 days ahead.

Tickets will also be available through state-owned China Railway Corporation’s official 12306.cn platform, or through its app, but only for users with mainland phone numbers.

The 26km Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-H­ong Kong Express Rail Link has been plagued by a three-year delay. At a cost of HK$84.4 billion (US$10.8 billion), it is over its original budget by a third.

One-way tickets to six short-haul destinations, including Shenzhen and Guangzhou, will cost between HK$78 and HK$247, while journeys to farther destinations, such as Beijing and Shanghai, will cost between HK$216 and HK$1,239.

Travellers will be able to take a 48-minute, 142km journey to Guangzhou South, before connecting to the 25,000km national rail network operated by China Railway Corporation.