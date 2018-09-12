Hong Kong’s transport minister Frank Chan Fan has played down concerns surrounding the security of the free public Wi-fi service at the new West Kowloon terminus for the cross-border high-speed rail, and said passengers’ personal data would not be passed to “other people”.

But, confusion reigned on Wednesday as the terms and conditions listed by Comba Telecom, which is providing the Wi-fi at the station, requires users to agree to the firm collecting passengers’ names, telephone numbers, email addresses, and information on the websites they visit.

Meanwhile, lawmaker Michael Tien Puk-sun, a former chairman of Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation, said people were making a “big fuss” over nothing.

Chan’s assurance came after fears emerged that people’s personal data would be automatically transferred to mainland authorities, once they connect to the free Wi-fi service for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

“For those who use the express rail’s Wi-fi service within the Hong Kong territory, their personal information would not be passed to other people,” Chan said, during an impromptu visit to the terminus.

“I think the MTR Corporation hasn’t made it clear enough about this Wi-fi policy. It will clarify this matter at a later date.”

Tien focused his criticism on those he said were making a fuss, even though they knew they would eventually face the prospect of having their data shared with mainland authorities once they crossed the border.

“I think people are making a big fuss,” he said. “We all know that once we cross the border and enter the mainland soil, we are subject to the scrutiny of the mainland authorities when using the mainland’s Wi-fi service.

“This has been understood. You can’t escape that unless you don’t travel to the mainland, or you don’t use the mainland Wi-fi service.”

The Wi-fi service for the HK$84.4-billion (US$10.8 billion) express rail link is provided by Comba Telecom, a Hong Kong listed company, under a contract valued at more than HK$35 million.

Under the agreement with the MTR Corp, the telecom firm will provide Wi-fi for passengers at the West Kowloon terminus, and on-board the nine Vibrant Express trains serving the railway.

Comba makes it that it will collect a variety of data on people who use its service, with that information primarily used for handling inquiries and complaints.

The information and personal data, which the company shares with third parties “inside or outside Hong Kong”, will be used for research, statistical and behavioural analysis, and improving the firm’s service.

Among the third parties the firm identifies are the Hong Kong government, the mainland government, or its authorised agencies, with information being provided in connection with any investigation for the purpose of preventing or detecting crimes.

Users must agree to the terms and conditions, disclaimer and the privacy data statement before they can access the free service.

Privacy Commissioner Stephen Wong Kai-yi said the policy adopted by Comba was in line with the common approach taken by other service providers.

He said any Wi-fi service providers in Hong Kong were subject to the city’s privacy laws, with regard to the collection and use of personal data, which should not be excessive, and made transparent about their purposes.

“When Wi-fi service providers are collecting personal data, they must ensure to keep users informed about the purposes of the data collection,” he said.

He advised users to have a good grasp of the provider’s personal data collection policy before using the Wi-fi service.

“If users have doubts about the service provider’s privacy policy, they can choose not to provide their personal data and use another service instead,” he said.