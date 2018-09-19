From Michelin star dim sum to classic cha chaan teng delicacies and trendy Taiwanese bubble milk tea, a smorgasbord of cuisine will be available for the palate at the West Kowloon terminus of Hong Kong’s high-speed rail link to Guangzhou.

With operations to launch on Sunday and an estimated daily commuter traffic of 80,000, the variety of dishes at the new station are expected to be a welcome sight given there will be no food services on carriages.

A food court under the arched glass ceilings of the 11-hectare (27 acres) terminus will offer an array of restaurants and menus. Called “Foodium”, the gastronomic mix includes burgers, Chinese noodles, Japanese cuisine and classic Hong Kong fare.

One of the highlights is Tim Ho Wan, regarded as the most affordable Michelin star dim sum in Hong Kong. Signature dishes include pork buns, steamed egg cake, vermicelli roll with pig’s liver and pan fried carrot cake.

MaoMao Eat by Tsui Wah, the group’s latest venture into fast and healthy dining, will offer a concise menu of cha chaan teng specials. Visitors looking for a light refuel can opt for choices such as scrambled egg Beyond Burger, seafood medley macaroni or, for the less fancy, crispy bun drizzled with condensed milk accompanied by a cup of signature milk tea.

Laureen Chan, the group’s assistant corporate communications and marketing manager, said MaoMao Eat provided “grab and go” food options for customers, in line with the dining concept at the terminus, and this enabled passengers to carry takeaway meals onto trains.

“MaoMao Eat serves different customers from all walks of life, ranging from local residents to tourists … The terminus is a designated location where we would like to introduce signature Asian and Hong Kong delicacies to all,” she said.

On the group’s business expectation at the terminus, Chan said the company would observe actual passenger numbers before making any assessment. “But we have confidence that business will increase based on the rapid growth in the number of travellers.”

Another operator vying for the taste buds of commuters is Chun Shui Tang, a famous cultural tea house in Taiwan which will set up its first Hong Kong branch in the form of a takeaway store at the terminus. The move is under a joint venture with Hong Kong dining group Global Link.

The tea house, known for its bubble milk tea and trademark hand-shaken iced tea, is a hit among tea lovers.

Chun Shui Tang will serve more than 20 signature drinks with a range of Taiwanese snacks and bento meals. Ingredients used for its Hong Kong branch will be the same as in Taiwan. These have been specially selected by the chain’s product development team at its Taiwanese headquarters. “We trust our expansion will provide more choices and create an even more vibrant modern tea scene in Hong Kong,” founder Liu Han-chien said.

Other eateries include Japanese restaurants Bari-Uma, Uo-Show and Hana-musubi. Visitors can also choose from Hipster Burger; Hong Kong-style Café Lung Shing; Sinsa Eat for Korean fare; Nanyang Kitchen for Southeast Asian bites; Sichuan Cuisine; the MX restaurant chain and Starbucks.

For shopping outlets, a duty-free zone will offer buyers perfume, wine, cosmetics, fashion products, luxury goods and souvenirs. Other shops include cosmetics chain Sasa Boutique and electronic goods retailer Pocket Noir.

Consumers looking for snacks or small products can also choose from Asia Favourites, Okashi Land, Godiva Chocolatier, Maxim’s Cakes, 7-Eleven and Mannings.

The terminus also houses bank services for clients of Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of China and Hang Seng Bank.

China Travel Service will offer travelling services, while Far East Storage will provide left luggage and self-service locker facilities.