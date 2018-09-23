Hundreds of passengers – and a few excited train fanatics – flowed into West Kowloon station at the crack of dawn on Sunday for the departure of the inaugural journey on Hong Kong’s new high-speed rail line to mainland China.

The first train on the HK$84.4 billion local section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, which set off at 7am, was bound for Shenzhen North and scheduled to arrive at 7.19am.

Speaking in front of the departure gate before the line’s official opening, transport minister Frank Chan Fan called on the public to be more tolerant and supportive of the line.

“I hope the patronage and the popularity will get better day by day,” he said.

“It takes 18 years to nurture a fine man and now, 18 years from the conception of the idea, the express railway is finally born, marking the beginning of a new life. I hope the passengers today can taste its speediness, stability and comfort.”

MTR chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang also called for public understanding over any teething problems during the line’s initial stages.

Ma himself fell victim to such teething problems, when he tried to buy food using an automated machine at the terminal. The machine malfunctioned, leaving him hungry.

The 26km Hong Kong section, which serves 44 destinations and is linked to China’s 25,000-station network, took eight years to build. It was delayed by three years, its budget overran by a third, and its arrangements for joint customs and border checkpoints – the so-called co-location plan – sparked a political storm.

At the stroke of 5am, MTR Corp CEO Lincoln Leong Kwok-Kuen, operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing and managing director Jacob Kam Chak-pui conducted a brief ceremony at Exit D, welcoming the first batch of visitors.

At 4am only three rail fanatics, who had lined up from midnight, waited for the first glimpse of the much hyped line.

Simon Lau, 25, a fast-food shop worker, and Tony Chan, 32, who works for a computer company, both claimed to have been first to arrive at the terminal. Another rail fan, Tony Tang, 31, a warehouse worker, came third.

“I am very nervous. I didn’t have any sleep,” Simon Lau, who lives in Tuen Mun, said. “It was a pity that I couldn’t get the first train ticket so I came here so early just to witness the opening ceremony of high-speed rail.”

Tony Chan was luckier. He managed to buy the first train ticket, for 7am.

“I came here so early because I want to familiarise myself with the environment. I would like to examine the co-location arrangement to see if it really works,” he said.

Co-location means mainland Chinese immigration and customs officers working at the site, and enforcing national laws. Critics have said it contravenes the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-constitution. But the government said it brings convenience and is legal.