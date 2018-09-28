The minimum wage for Hong Kong’s 380,000 foreign domestic workers will be raised to HK$4,520 (US$578) per month from Saturday, the government has announced.

The new rate is an increase of HK$110, or 2.5 per cent.

Officials also announced on Friday that the minimum food allowance would be bumped up HK$22 to HK$1,075 per month – an increase of 2.1 per cent – for workers whose employers chose not to provide free food.

The new rates will apply to all contracts signed on or after Saturday.

Agreements signed earlier at the existing minimum wage of HK$4,410 per month will only be processed by the city’s Immigration Department if they reach the authority on or before October 26.

The old food allowance of HK$1,053 will also apply if earlier contracts are submitted before that date.

The wage law was first established in October 2016 with a level of HK$4,310 and a minimum food allowance of HK$1,037. The rates have since been reviewed annually – usually in September or October.

A government spokesman on Friday said the decision had taken into account the city’s economic and labour market conditions over the past year, its near-term economic outlook, affordability for employers and the interests of domestic workers.