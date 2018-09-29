Nine thousand visitors a day could flood into Hong Kong from mainland China next week as word spreads about the new cross-border high-speed rail link.

With citizens enjoying the week-long National Day holiday, tour operators are predicting as many as 300 tours a day to the city, bringing tens of thousands of people to Hong Kong.

The numbers are double those of last year, although some travel industry experts said tour numbers could remain similar to last year.

Ricky Tse Kam-ting, the founding president of the Hong Kong Inbound Tour Operators Association, made the estimate, and said the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link had raised the city’s profile across the border.

“The rail opening helped mainland people hear more about Hong Kong, helping the city to advertise itself,” said Tse, whose association has about 200 members.

Su Ying-shan, the manager of Guangzhou-based GZL International Travel Service, echoed his remarks, saying Hong Kong had become a popular destination after the express rail opened.

“In the past, there would be less [customers coming to Hong Kong] after the fifth day. But this time, the business is prosperous from day one to seven,” she said.

Ricky Tse predicted that around 250 to 300 tours would visit the city every day during the seven-day “golden week” holiday, compared with about 150 to 200 last year.

However, less than 10 per cent of the expected tours would take the new rail link, which debuted on September 23, he added.

Tse said most of the tours this year, priced around HK$3,000, would stay two to three nights in the city, and many would come from second and third-tier cities such as Guiyang, in Guizhou.

More newly built three and four-star hotels in the city also played a role in pushing the growth, he added, and the looming opening of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge also drew mainlanders’ attention to the city.

But, the forecast made by Jason Wong Chun-tat, the Travel Industry Council’s chairman, was less rosy. Wong believes the number of tours should be similar to the figures in 2017, with about 130 tours every day on average, and at most around 200 on a single day.

Tourism sector lawmaker Yiu Si-wing made a similar estimation, pointing to the 30 to 50 per cent hotel price increase in Hong Kong during the peak holiday season. He added that local hotels were more than 90 per cent full during previous golden weeks.

But Yiu was positive that the number of individual visitors would rise.

He predicted a five to 10 per cent growth in the number of overnight visitors, and a more than 10 per cent increase of tourists coming and leaving the city on the same day.

GZL International Travel Service also revealed a certain amount of its customers would choose to visit Guangzhou and Hong Kong on a trip by ordering individual travel packages.

But, the MTR Corporation’s operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing suspected the express rail link might not be popular with mainland tour groups in its early days.

“The rail line is still new, which travel companies may not dare to launch tour groups during the golden week holidays,” he said.

Separately, the city recorded about 5.9 million visitors in August, up from 5.02 million in the same month last year, according to Hong Kong Tourism Board. Four out of five visitors were from the mainland.

The number of mainland visitors, jumped 22 per cent to 4.83 million.

That increase was mainly down to the relatively low figures in August 2017, when typhoons Hato and Pakhar swept through the region. Those numbers made last month’s figures stronger comparatively, the board said.