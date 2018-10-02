Hong Kong’s annual Wine & Dine Festival returns to the city later this month with HK$1.7 million worth of offers for visitors, expecting to draw about 140,000 people.

The four-day event begins on October 25 at Central Harbourfront and Tamar Park, featuring about 450 booths, 10 per cent more than last year.

To mark the festival’s 10th anniversary, the Hong Kong Tourism Board will launch an online augmented reality game in the festival to dish out more than 3,000 gifts, valued at more than HK$1.7 million (US$217,000).

Prizes include business-class return flight tickets to Washington, and accommodation packages at a winery in Bordeaux, France.

The board’s general manager, Mason Hung Chung-hing, said the event’s expected turnout was similar to last year’s figure, which was 141,000.

“If the weather turns out to be good, then there may be more,” he said.

He added that about 10 per cent, or 14,000 visitors, were predicted to be tourists.

The estimated cost of the event was HK$41 million.



To address waste concerns, Hung said the board had asked exhibitors to use more environmentally friendly materials, such as paper plates and bowls as well as bamboo sticks, which are biodegradable.

“It’s to reduce the use of foam cups and plates,” Hung said.

He said utensil rental services would not be provided, but the board would look into the possibility of such an arrangement next year.

The organiser also rolled out an eight-course menu, priced at HK$1,888, for visitors to enjoy dishes made by visiting cooks, and local Michelin-starred chefs, on October 27.

Also new to the event are a zone called “Coffee Fiesta”, showing coffee and bakery shops run by local celebrities, and an area featuring international street eats from seven regions, including Taiwan, Korea and Latin America.

Ticket prices are set at HK$30, with half-price offers for children, seniors, students and people with disabilities.



Wine tasting passes will cost between HK$100 and HK$800, with a plastic wine cup or a wine glass provided, depending on the price of the pass.



Green ambassadors will help separate waste and recycling at the site, which will have 26 recycling stations for handling used plastic wine glasses, used utensils, wine bottles and food.