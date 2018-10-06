Visitor arrivals from across the border into Hong Kong rose about 28 per cent year on year to 1.2 million tourists in the first five days of “golden week”, but the city’s new high-speed rail link to the mainland failed to meet expectations as the holiday stretch draws to a close.

Hong Kong received a daily average of more than 200,000 mainland visitors over the first five days of their seven-day break this year, which started on National Day on October 1. This mark was only maintained for the first three days of the same period last year.

While local hotels have been almost fully booked over the past week, growth in the retail sector is expected to slow down against strong numbers last year and a weakened yuan which has dampened mainland consumer sentiment.

Hong Kong tourism sector lawmaker Yiu Si-wing said the golden week visitor growth was better than his estimate of a 10 per cent rise. He attributed this to more mainland tourists looking to spend just a day in the city, on top of those who were here for a more in-depth experience, as well as the easier transport route on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

The golden week saw a jump in passenger flows for the cross-border link, recording a daily average of 77,000 commuters over the first five days of the holiday stretch from October 1, compared with 46,600 per day from its launch on September 23 to the end of the month, just before the break.

But this still fell short of the government’s “conservative estimate” of 80,100 daily, with the link posting a passenger high of 80,020 on Friday.

Mainland Chinese visitors accounted for more than 70 per cent of the total number of travellers passing through the West Kowloon Terminus on October 1, while for over the next four days, this proportion surged to more than 80 per cent.

The MTR Corporation, the city’s rail giant running the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) local section of the line, revealed there would be at least 83 daily return trips between Hong Kong and mainland destinations from September 28 to October 7 after discussions with the mainland’s rail operator.

On the rail link’s underperformance, Yiu pointed to concerns raised by travel agencies.

“In the early stages, sentiment for using the rail link may not be high as there were many problems raised,” he said, citing complicated ticketing processes that threw off tourists and travel agencies.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the city’s hotel sector remained rosy.

Michael Li Hon-shing, executive director of the Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners, said most hotels in the city were more than 90 per cent full on average from Tuesday to Friday, with some reaching 100 per cent occupancy. Most of these were three- to four-star establishments, he added.

The surge in bookings came “last minute”, Li said, as hotels were only about 60 to 70 per cent full the week before. He attributed the late pickup to the availability of the high-speed rail.

The healthy numbers came despite a rise in hotel prices of about 5 to 8 per cent on average this year, he added. For example, a one-night stay in a three-star hotel in the city could cost more than HK$1,000.

Lawmaker Peter Shiu Ka-fai, who represents the retail and wholesale sector, said he expected more modest growth in this year’s golden week, despite the industry “doing OK”.

Shiu said last year’s stretch coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival and spanned eight days, presenting stronger numbers. About 1.38 million mainland visitors in total came into the city during the last golden week.

He also pointed to a weaker yuan against the Hong Kong dollar, which would affect all sectors. One yuan now pegs to HK$1.14, compared with HK$1.25 in April, a drop of 8.8 per cent.

Shiu said he expected cosmetic and jewellery sellers could post a rise in sales of about 9 to 10 per cent.

In Causeway Bay, a shopping hub popular with mainland tourists, Moses Lin, 50, owner of Wing Lee Dispensary, which also sells cosmetics, said his business jumped more than 10 per cent over the past week, thanks mostly to sales of such items.

Another shop in the area, Be You Cosmetic, however said its business dropped more than 20 per cent in this period.

Hong Kong businesses near the Shenzhen border were among those benefitting from the holiday, as restaurant Lan Hang Kitchen in San Tin saw its revenue increase over the golden week.

The restaurant, located in The Boxes, a quiet mall that has not seen much business since its opening in February, only earned about HK$100 in revenue daily, but that rose to HK$1,000 in the holiday period.

A woman surnamed Liu, the mother of the outlet’s owner, said about 10 tourist coaches visited the area on Saturday. Liu said she finally saw some hope for her restaurant.