Small and medium-sized companies are set to benefit most from an improved subsidy proposal of HK$29.3 billion (US$3.75 billion) over 25 years to help them cope with changes to the Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF) pension scheme, it was announced on Wednesday.

For years, the so-called offsetting mechanism has allowed bosses to use their portion of contributions to employees’ MPF accounts to cover long service and severance payments.

Unionists complain that workers have little left in their pension funds after the offsetting and demand it be scrapped.

Delivering her policy address on Wednesday, Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor made clear that the offsetting mechanism must be scrapped.

“The issue of MPF offsetting has been a bone of contention for a long time,” she said. “I consider now the time to make a decision to settle the issue that has beleaguered wage earners for years and to accord better retirement protection to employees.”

Last year, then chief executive Leung Chun-ying proposed a subsidy of HK$7.9 billion over 10 years for employers. After Lam took over as leader, she proposed HK$17.2 billion over 12 years under a complex, two-tier subsidy scheme.

On Wednesday, she increased the subsidy amount to HK$29.3 billion, and extended the length of the subsidy’s second tier to 25 years.

Under the proposal, employers would first need to set up saving accounts for their staff and then contribute 1 per cent of employees’ wages into it.

Employers would no longer be allowed to do offsetting. They could use the money in the new savings accounts to cover long service and severance payments.

The government would then help them deal with the financial burden with the two-tier subsidy.

In the first three years of the scheme, bosses would get a subsidy of 50 per cent of the long service and severance payments under the first tier. Employers would have to pay the remaining 50 per cent with the money from the new savings accounts.

If the money in the account was insufficient, employers could apply for a second tier of subsidy. But the upper limit of the second tier would be 50 per cent of the remaining sum of the long service and severance payments.

The first-tier subsidy would be in place for 12 years, and the second tier for 25 years.

Lam said the subsidy period had been increased “significantly” and she believed this would help micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Smaller companies were more likely to require second-tier subsidies.

The subsidy rate would be regressive, with employers getting less over the years.

A government source acknowledged that the formula was complicated and said officials were considering an internet calculator to make employers’ lives easier.

The government plans to secure the Legislative Council’s approval by 2022 and implement the proposal in 2024.

Veteran unionist Lee Cheuk-yan slammed the government for being too generous to employers with taxpayers’ money.

“The proposal is completely skewed towards the employers. It is to pay their bills,” Lee said.

Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker Wong Kwok-kin was disappointed it would take so long for the offsetting mechanism to be scrapped and described the delay as “unreasonable”.

Labour Advisory Board member Bill Tang Ka-piu urged officials and the legislature to work together to get the proposal passed as soon as possible.

The business sector also did not embrace the proposal.

Chinese Manufacturers’ Association permanent honorary president Irons Sze Wing-wai said 12 years was too short a period for the first-tier subsidy.

Federation of Hong Kong Industries chairman Jimmy Kwok Chun-wah said: “I support the direction the government is heading … but for now, there isn’t enough ground to back the proposal.”

Additional reporting by Alvin Lum