Hong Kong’s railway operator is investigating whether a power supply issue at its control centre in Tsing Yi was behind an unprecedented service disruption to four rail lines on Tuesday, the Post has learned.

The breakdown started shortly before 6am on the Island Line, Kwun Tong Line and Tsuen Wan Line and subsequently affected the Tseung Kwan O Line. Train services gradually resumed at 11.45am.

The six-hour disruption, which affected millions of commuters during the morning peak hour, was due to a fault in the signalling system. A source familiar with the situation said all affected trains were manually driven after the system broke down.

“Staff are checking if the power supply at Tsing Yi went wrong, causing a failure of the computer system that manages the scheduling of trains,” the source said. “We received an instruction that from 6am onwards, trains on the three lines would be operated manually by drivers until further notice.”

These instructions were in place until noon. The source said manual operation meant the trains would run at 23km/h (14mph) instead of their normal speed of 60km/h (37mph).

Describing the service disruptions as “serious”, the source warned that manual driving could pose risks as train drivers could suffer from fatigue.

In 2016 the MTR Corporation warned of possible ongoing delays to the first trains of the day due to a long period of tests to be conducted over the next decade for upgrading the signalling systems of seven railway lines.

The move was supposedly to raise capacity by 10 per cent from 2018 to 2026.

The tests were to be conducted in phases during non-traffic hours after midnight at various sections along the Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line, Tung Chung Line and the Airport Express.

They were set to take years to complete because of the short window available after train services cease for the day.