Hong Kong’s labour minister defended a government plan to relocate a job training centre for disabled teens to make way for a new civil service college despite more than 1,200 people signing a petition opposing it.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong on Saturday argued officials were not forcing the youth out and stressed that current students would not be affected.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor in her policy address on October 10 said the government had identified a 11,000 sq metre site in Kwun Tong that could be redeveloped into a civil service college featuring upgraded training facilities for employees to better deliver public services.

Estimated to cost between HK$6 billion and HK$7 billion (US$892 million), the college is slated for completion in 2026. It will include a district health centre and other community facilities.

However, the site is now home to Shine Skills Centre, an institution that offers vocational training programmes for people with disabilities aged 15 or above. Law said the school would have to be demolished in 2021.

The petition is spearheaded by seven democratic lawmakers, who have accused the government of not consulting the centre. They have also raised concerns that relocating the school would make it difficult for those with physical and mental disabilities to adapt to a new environment.

“The government is forcing the disabled to make way for the training of civil servants,” the online petition stated. “This obviously doesn’t make sense.”

Appearing on a radio programme on Saturday morning, Law said the plan was not just about setting up a college.

“It is about an overall renewal of the Kwun Tong area,” he explained, noting several buildings near the site were slated for redevelopment. The building that houses Shine Skills Centre is 50 years old, he added.

“Even if we don’t do anything, even if we don’t set up a civil service college there, the building needs to be redeveloped,” he continued. “And when that happens, they will have to shut down for at least three to five years.”

Law said the some 650 full-time and part-time students who spend a two-year term at the centre would not be affected. He described that part of the plan as most important.

He reiterated that arrangements would be made for the affected students who would be enrolling in 2020.

The labour chief said the government had identified a site in Kowloon where a vocational training centre providing more admission spaces could be relocated. It would be up and running by 2021, he added, in time for affected students to continue their education.

The petition called for officials to keep the centre where it was, and urged them to find another site for the civil service college.