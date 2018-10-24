China’s new cross-border mega bridge promises growth for Hong Kong’s tourism and retail sectors, but the suddenness of the project’s opening meant business was off to a slower start on the link’s first day of operation.

On Wednesday, more than 90 tourist groups were expected to travel from Hong Kong to Macau and to mainland cities on the west bank of the Pearl River via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on its first day in public service, said Jason Wong Chun-tat, chairman of the Tourism Industry Council.

“Hong Thai is sending only one group with 40 people today for a one-day trip to Zhuhai,” Wong said, referring to his travel agency Hong Thai Travel Services, one of the major travel firms in Hong Kong.

“We will have groups departing on each of the following days for cities including Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Jiangmen,” he added.

Other than Hong Thai, three other agencies – China Travel Service Hong Kong, Wing On Travel and Big Line Holiday – also have only one group travelling via the bridge on Wednesday due to the limited number of cross-border coaches available for the time being, according to Hong Kong tourism lawmaker Yiu Si-wing.

“We didn’t expect the bridge would be open for service so soon after the ceremony [on Tuesday], therefore the [tourism] industry can only book buses that have got all the licenses cleared,” he said.

The commencement date and subsequent arrangements had been announced by local officials on Friday, leaving some bus and coach operators scrambling to get ready in time. Some cross-border coach services were still not running at full capacity on Wednesday.

One Bus Hong Kong Macau’s managing director Teddy Chung Wai-tong conceded that the required permits had not been secured for some of its buses, which had the firm worried last week.

But the company could provide 38 trips between Kwun Tong and the gambling hub as planned starting from Thursday, he said.

“The ticket sales situation was ideal,” Chung said, adding that tickets for the first day had been sold out, while seats for the rest of the week were nearly fully booked.

Sun Hung Kai Properties, owner of APM shopping centre in Kwun Tong, a stop on the coach route, expected a boost to its business.

Maureen Fung Sau-yim, executive director at Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency, predicted that after the development of coach services was “mature”, tourists could make up 15 to 20 per cent of the total visitors to the Kwun Tong mall, up from 10 per cent presently.

Chief transport officer Albert Ho Kwan-hang said traffic at the bridge and its surrounding areas was smooth, and reminded drivers that they must secure a quota slot for driving to Macau before visiting the gambling hub in their vehicles.

If travellers wanted to park in Macau before transferring to other modes of transport in the city, they had to secure a permit from the department and get a label from the Macau government, he said, adding that drivers were required to pre-order a parking space online and buy insurance that covered Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland.

They would also have to register on a Zhuhai online platform, Ho said.