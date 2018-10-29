Cathay Pacific have called in Hong Kong police to help them investigate the massive data breach that saw the personal details of 9.4 million customers leaked.

Officers from the Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau went to Cathay’s headquarters in Chek Lap Kok to collect evidence on Monday morning.

The news came as the city’s privacy commissioner took to the airwaves to criticise the airline for not cooperating with the Hong Kong watchdog’s own investigation, and pledged legal assistance to anyone who wanted to pursue Cathay for damages.

The airline reported the matter to police on Thursday, with representatives of the city’s flagship carrier giving a statement at police headquarters in Wan Chai.

Police arrived at Cathay’s offices around 11.20am to collect information connected to the breach, in which a total of 403 expired credit card numbers, and 27 credit card numbers with no card verification value were compromised, along with about 860,000 passport numbers, 240,000 Hong Kong ID card numbers, and millions of names, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Meanwhile, Privacy Commissioner Stephen Wong Kai-yi criticised the airline for not replying to his organisation’s request for information six days after the breach was made public, and hinted that its actions were not those of a responsible organisation.

Speaking on a radio show on Monday, Wong also said his group was prepared to offer legal help to anyone who wanted to submit a claim for damages against the airline.

“A responsible organisation should give out the facts to us as soon as possible,” Wong said. “Fact is fact, it does not require too much thinking about.”

The airline has come in for heavy criticism since announcing the data leak last week, despite the fact it was detected in March, and Cathy confirmed the information had been illegally accessed in early May.

“If someone thinks they have suffered damages, including damage to feelings, they can apply to our office for legal assistance,” Wong said.

He said the watchdog could provide anything from legal advice by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, or other registered practising lawyers, to legally representing any applicants.

However, he said doing so was not any easy task. So far, the commission has received 24 complaints, and 27 inquiries, relating to the data breach, but no one had yet filed an application for help.

Wong refused to say if he was one of the victims of the data breach, despite admitting to not opening an alert email from the airline because he was afraid it was a phishing scam.

Cathay Pacific and IT experts have warned passengers to guard against dubious cyber links, as they expected phishing activities to surge following the leak.

“We are aware that attempted phishing is taking place, and would like to remind people that emails related to this data security event will only be sent from [email protected],” the airline wrote on its website on Sunday.

Passengers should not click on variations of the link to data monitoring services, it said.

The privacy commissioner said the watchdog approached the airline last Thursday, and asked for preliminary information to be available within 10 days, so the office could assess the scale of the incident, and to see if an in-depth investigation was needed.

Wong said Cathay had yet to respond to that request.

The incident sparked global uproar and condemnation, and a British-based law firm said it was planning to seek compensation for Cathay Pacific Airways passengers through a collective legal action overseas.

It hopes to claim up to £1,500 (HK$15,000) for each person, and possibly more based on individual cases, but Hong Kong lawyers have warned this may not be easy for local customers.

The European Union’s latest General Data Protection Regulation requires companies to disclose breaches within 72 hours. But, companies operating in Hong Kong, or handling citizens data, are not required by law to promptly report any breach.

Wong said authorities are considering changing the rules to require such leaks to be reported promptly.