Local police will follow up on allegations that mainland tour agents are operating in Hong Kong illegally, the city’s acting leader said on Tuesday, amid concerns over a sudden influx of visitors to the quiet town of Tung Chung via a newly opened mega bridge.

Speaking for the first time as acting chief executive, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah said she had noted the police reports on the matter and promised that officers would look into the issue. She added that the government was communicating with mainland authorities on the matter.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor is currently in Shanghai.

The Tourism Commission said on Monday that it was highly concerned about some tour agencies allegedly running incoming travel tours in Hong Kong without licences, and that it had asked mainland authorities to investigate.

The Travel Agents Registry would work with Hong Kong police and the Immigration Department to follow up on whether anyone had breached local laws when bringing travellers into the city, it added.

The illegal tour agents were believed to have contributed to travel chaos in Tung Chung, the residential area closest to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge’s local checkpoint, which was swamped by tourists from across the border.

On Sunday, residents raised an outcry after a record number of people – more than 100,000 – passed through the Hong Kong port for the 55km mega bridge, with many of them pouring into Tung Chung to shop, eat and sightsee.

There were complaints of crowded stores, long bus queues, noise and litter. Some localists groups warned the next day that they would take action to “reclaim” the district if the problem was not resolved.

Hong Kong Tourism Association executive director Timothy Chui Ting-pong estimated that 20,000 people had been brought to the city by mainland tour groups without registration in the city, and half of the travellers had visited Tung Chung.



The appearance of these “special tour groups” to the town was partly because of the lack of slots for coaches picking up passengers at the local port facility, Chui said. There were only eight boarding slots, he said, and local transport officials required operators to provide a vehicle licence number three days in advance to book one.

The difficulty with getting a slot for tour buses meant many tourists ended up taking public transport instead, such as the bus to Tung Chung.

“Every problem has its own cause and result. The result is people going to take the B6 bus to Tung Chung. The reason is because the bus arrangement was not very ideal,” Chui said on a radio show on Tuesday.

“Right now, when the mainland travel agencies pass the tour groups to us, we also take them to take the B6 bus, even though those are registered tour agents. It is very hard for me for arrange a coach for them,” he added.

Chui said there should be a better system for coaches picking up tour groups, adding that local travel agencies had declined many requests from their mainland counterparts because of these restrictions.

He said more public transport should also be provided for travellers so they could go directly to Tsim Sha Tsui and other districts, thereby easing the traffic pressure in Tung Chung.

“I don’t believe travellers love to shop in Tung Chung. When they come to Hong Kong to buy things, of course they go to Mong Kok and Habour City,” he said, referring to a popular shopping centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Additional reporting by Sum Lok-kei