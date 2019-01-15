Hongkongers looking for a new-year fitness push should not rely on various types of smartwatch and tracking band, but get professional medical advice, the local consumer watchdog said on Tuesday.

That was because the popular gadgets were not always accurate in their readings, the Consumer Council said.

It tested 20 different models from brands such as Apple, Samsung and Garmin, costing between HK$219 (US$28) and HK$6,090 each. And it found a significant difference in performance quality between them.

The step counts, walking and running distances and burned-calories data collected by the smartwatches and bands were inaccurate, it said.

“The results show the deviation between the smartwatches and health bands and professional instruments can be quite high,” Clement Chan Kam-wing, chairman of the council’s publicity and community relations committee, said.

Factors such as how tightly the device is worn can affect accuracy, said Chan, adding: “It should only be used as an estimate.”

The most expensive model – the Suunto 9 – fared the worst in terms of walking step count accuracy, deviating from readings given by professional instruments by 49 per cent.

Measurements for running step counts were generally more accurate, with four models made by Garmin deviating by less than 0.5 per cent.

Only five of the models tested deviated by less than 10 per cent in walking or running distance. The Garmin Vivosmart 4 had deviation of 42 per cent on running distance, while the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music had a walking distance deviation of up to 60 per cent.

Three of the models tested had up to 88 per cent deviation when measuring the amount of calories burned walking, running or cycling.

Chan said smartwatches and bands tended to underestimate step counts and distances walked or run, while overestimating the amount of calories burned.

By combining the ratings for fitness tracking accuracy, smart functions, ease of use, application, battery life and number of functions, the tests found that smartwatches from Apple ranked the highest, with an overall score of 4.5/5. Samsung’s Galaxy watch and models made by Garmin and Fitbit got 4/5, while smartwatches by Casio and MyKronoz ranked lowest with a score of 3.

According to statistics from the council, complaints about smartwatches and bands have increased over the past three years, with 53 complaints last year, up from 42 in 2016.

“If members of the public want really accurate data, they should go to professional medical practitioners who use accurate instruments to collect fitness data,” Chan said.