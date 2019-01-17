Clerk Heidi Lee, 59, was at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in December, waiting to board her ship for a six-day trip to the Philippines, when she felt thirsty and tried to buy herself a drink.

There was no convenience store to be found. “It was like a ghost town,” she recalls.

Five years after opening, the East Kowloon terminal remains largely deserted at times, drawing criticism for its poor public transport connections and dismal retail and restaurant scene.

Built on the runway of Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak Airport, the HK$6.6 billion three-storey cruise terminal has a total floor area of almost 190,000 square metres, almost six times the size of the seven-storey K11 Art Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Its two berths can hold two mega cruise ships of up to 220,000 tonnes while its rooftop garden, the city’s largest, allows passengers to take in views of high-rises on both Hong Kong Island and the Kowloon peninsula.

A 5,600-square-metre commercial area inside the building has five places to eat, including a kids’ cafe and dim sum restaurant, but most close by 9pm. A banquet restaurant stays open until 11pm. The shopping area is vacant.

The terminal is part of the sprawling Kai Tak Development, comprising government and community facilities as well as homes and shopping areas. A Sports Park and a Tourism Node, which is expected to have hotels, “edutainment” facilities, shops and offices, are still being planned.

Since opening in June 2013, the terminal area has been regarded more as a tranquil park for picnics and running than a place to visit, sparking criticism that it is a costly white elephant.

But its operators reject that description, with official figures showing passenger throughput of 748,293 in the first 11 months of last year. If the same passenger enters and leaves the terminal, it counts as a throughput of two.

That was higher than the government’s projection of 564,102 for all cruise berthing facilities in 2023 in its low-growth scenario, one of two scenarios to track the terminal’s performance. The high-growth scenario estimates a throughput of 1.04 million.

The number of ships calling at Kai Tak has risen six times from 28 in 2014, its first full year of operation, to 171 last year. Commerce minister Edward Yau Tang-wah has said he was satisfied with the overall utilisation of 50 per cent after 5.5 years.

Many who criticise the lack of buzz compare it with the established Ocean Terminal in Tsim Sha Tsui, a lively, crowded area that is easy to get to by road, MTR or ferry.

The Kai Tak terminal is about a 15-minute drive from Kowloon Bay MTR station, and minibus services cost HK$6 each way. Buses from other parts of Kowloon come at 30-minute intervals. Coach and ferry services are also available.

Housewife Inti Chan, who went on a cruise last month with her mother-in-law and two daughters, was disappointed that she could not go shopping at the terminal.

“There is no shopping centre here,” she said. She also wished there were more dining options, including a fast-food burger chain.

The terminal has come under fire in the Legislative Council too, with Liberal Party lawmaker Felix Chung Kwok-pan slamming the scarcity of events, especially when no ships were calling.

Noting that the terminal hosted only 10 events last year, he asked: “Isn’t it a waste of resources?”

Lawmaker Ho Kai-ming, representing the Federation of Trade Unions, said it was a waste to regard the place merely “as a terminal, rather than a tourism facility”.

These are criticisms Jeff Bent, managing director of Worldwide Cruise Terminals, which manages the terminal, resists.

He pointed out that last year there were ships at berth on 198 days, the 10 events ranged from conventions to a global hackathon, and four film shoots for local movies and a television production, for 58 days in total.

Bent said: “No other cruise terminal in the world has as many high-quality events and film shoots, or as many banquets. Most cruise terminals close and lock the doors when there is no ship at berth.”



He maintained that he was running a cruise terminal, not a tourist attraction. Once other projects nearby were ready, he added, more people would come and public transport operators would be encouraged to meet demand.

Tourism lawmaker Yiu Si-wing cautioned that Kai Tak terminal faced competition from nearby cruise ports in Shenzhen and Nansha, Guangzhou.

He said the area needed more restaurants and shops, and could draw mainland Chinese visitors who have been blamed for overcrowding nearby To Kwa Wan.

“The terminal can increase the number of visitors, and residents in To Kwa Wan won’t have their daily lives disrupted,” he said.



