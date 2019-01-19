Hong Kong’s leader on Saturday called on the city to pull together and seek common ground to meet the challenges facing it, after her first official ride on the new HK$36 billion (US$4.6 billion) Central-Wan Chai Bypass.

At the commissioning ceremony for the 4.5km bypass and Island Eastern Corridor Link, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor recalled the challenges she had faced in her former positions as the government pushed forward with the construction of the link.

Citing controversies over reclamation and the demolition of the iconic Queen’s Pier in Central as examples, Lam said the experiences proved to her that accomplishing big projects in Hong Kong was never easy, least of all nowadays.

“But for Hong Kong’s benefit in the long term, we have to rise up to challenges. We also need to put ourselves in the shoes of others and try to understand the reasons of those who are opposed, to see whether there are ways this might be resolved,” she said.

Lam added that Hong Kong was once again facing problems caused by the development of large infrastructure and land, but that the city must not be deterred.

“We should maintain the spirit of rising up to challenges and seeking common ground while reserving differences, to let Hong Kong move forward with full force.”

Lam took an open-top bus from Tin Hau to the exit of the bypass in Central. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, transport chief Frank Chan Fan, Bernard Chan, convenor of the Executive Council, and Legislative Council president Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen also took the ride with Lam to the bypass ceremony.

Lam’s call for unity came after she fended off stiff criticism on Friday of her elderly welfare policy and admitted there was room for improvement in her government’s handling of the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) scheme.

The administration announced a new monthly cash handout to compensate senior citizens who would be deprived of their regular allowances because of contentious revisions to an existing old-age benefit amid a backlash from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

On Saturday Lam also took the opportunity to promote the government’s proposed toll increases for two of the city’s three cross-harbour tunnels to ease chronic congestion, after lawmakers from both sides poured cold water on the plan.

She said the opening of the bypass had created the conditions to use the remaining capacity at the privately run Western Harbour Tunnel for traffic diversion.

Motorists will get the chance to use the long-awaited bypass from 8am on Sunday.

The 4.5km (2.8 mile) link, comprising a flyover and a 3.7km (2.3 mile) tunnel, is expected to ease congestion between North Point and Central, especially on Gloucester Road, Harcourt Road and Connaught Road Central.

It is predicted to cut travelling time between Central and the Island Eastern Corridor from about half an hour to five minutes, and divert traffic from other parts of the city.

The opening will take place in two phases, with the eastbound carriageway to the tunnel section in service first.

The link road connecting the bypass and the westbound carriageway of the Rumsey Street Flyover will still be under construction for about a month.

The Transport Department forecast traffic would be busier than usual around the Central portal of the bypass and Island Eastern Corridor Link as well as Connaught Road Central during the initial stage of the commissioning.

It advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow more travel time to access the areas in question.