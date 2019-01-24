Hong Kong’s embattled Ocean Park is launching a series of lucky draws worth HK$13 million (US$1.7 million) in total as it seeks to drum up sales in the run-up to the opening of a luxury hotel at the attraction.

The move comes ahead of the official opening on February 19 of the HK$5 billion Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel, which is expected to boost visitor numbers for the loss-making theme park in an increasingly competitive tourism environment in the city.

The park in Wong Chuk Hang recently reported losses of HK$236.5 million for the last financial year, its third straight year in deficit. Revenue grew 4 per cent last year while total visitor numbers remained flat at 5.8 million. The park blamed the losses partly on higher maintenance costs, operating costs, financial expenses and depreciation charges.

As part of the promotional activities to celebrate the opening, there will be a series of lucky draws from January 26 until February 19 for visitors to the park or hotel.

The draws, called “Frenzy Instant Win”, will feature more than 500,000 prizes valued at more than HK$13 million in total. Gifts include cash coupons for various restaurants and shops, park admission tickets, animal encounter experiences, hotel accommodation and buffets.

Participants will have a chance to win daily prizes and enter into the lucky draw finale for the grand prize, comprising round-trip business class air tickets and a cruise for two, plus an array of park and hotel goodies.

The 471-room hotel, located beside Ocean Park MTR Station, includes a ballroom of about 14,000 sq ft which can hold at least 80 tables for a banquet. That would make it one of the largest and newest hotel facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions.

Ocean Park chairman Leo Kung Lin-cheng said with the hotel opening, the theme park would be transformed into a resort destination offering a variety of experiences.

CEO Matthias Li Sing-chung remained hopeful business would pick up, saying that with the opening of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the park had seen double-digit growth in visitor numbers for the past few months.