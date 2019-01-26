Macau is gambling on new local airlines taking to the skies as it opens up competition in the sector for the first time in a quarter of a century to woo more international visitors, according to aviation experts and industry sources.

Authorities called time this month on Air Macau’s stranglehold over the airport in the former Portuguese enclave, where the carrier had held exclusive rights since 1995 ensuring no other local airline could land without paying for the privilege.

“Exclusivity tends to breed complacency in service and innovation, as well as risk-taking,” said Leonardo Dioko, director of Macau’s Institute for Tourism Studies.

He said policy chiefs had opted for change after taking stock of the opportunities. “This is probably presenting itself to be an opportune moment to stir things up for the better,” he said.

Travellers flying to and from Macau have been badly served for years thanks to the monopoly held by the home airline and its unambitious expansion largely focused on mainland China and North Asia.

Macau currently serves 57 airports, with more than two-thirds of these routes operated by one airline only. This has led to a lack of choice for consumers, leaving a huge gap for rival airlines in Southeast Asia to expand accordingly.

Air Macau operates 28 routes, with no competition on 20 of them. The carrier, launched in 1995, operates just 18 aircraft. By contrast, budget carrier HK Express, based in Hong Kong just a few kilometres away, has grown to a fleet of 24 planes in just five years.

For several years a third of all Air Macau flights were empty, according to data on its load factor, a measure of how full planes are. In recent times, it has improved. In 2017, the planes were 75 per cent full, and by the first half of 2018 the figure had grown to 81.6 per cent.

Last year Macau’s air passenger traffic grew at its fastest pace since 2006, jumping 15.3 per cent to 8.2 million travellers, an all-time annual record.

A master plan to expand the airport was unveiled in 2011, but little progress has been made since. It calls for the reclamation of an area of water between the terminal and runway, essentially doubling the size of the airport as well as the planes and passengers it can handle. Those numbers were estimated at 15 million passengers and 107,000 take-offs and landings annually by 2033.

Sources close to the policy changes said the government had been inspired by the success of reforms to the gaming market, which in 2001 ended the four-decade control of “casino king” Stanley Ho Hung-sun, and have since seen the city balloon into the world’s largest gambling centre by revenue.

“When the government opened up the gaming licences they did not expect this boom,” said an airline source heavily involved in government consultations on removing Air Macau’s rights.

“Since the impact was really positive, the principle now is to open up as much as possible – but gradually. Aviation is a part of that.”

A host of possible new players could seek to enter the sector. In the mix are familiar names such as Shun Tak Holdings’ Pansy Ho Chiu-king and Hong Kong carriers, as well as business aviation companies flying executives and wealthy people.

“Several players like Air Asia or Cebu Pacific may consider expanding their services from Macau, or new players like HK Express,” said Asian Business Aviation Association chairwoman Jenny Lau.

“Past lessons need to be heeded though, like those of Viva Macau and Golden Dragon Airlines, who both tried and failed.”

Air Asia, whose operations from Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines make it the second largest airline using Macau airport, declined to comment. Similarly, a spokeswoman for Pansy Ho did not respond to questions. Air Macau could not be contacted.

For Ho, however, relaxing the rules could pave the way for a third attempt at running an airline. Her first efforts in Macau ended in 2004 when Viva collapsed. She was also involved with Jetstar Hong Kong, which in 2015 did not secure regulatory permission to launch.

A well-placed source at HK Express, who was not authorised to speak publicly, said expanding to Macau was theoretically possible and attractive. But in reality the airline was not in a position to do so, and it would distract the business from its transformation.

Meanwhile, business jet companies in Hong Kong are taking advantage of the newly opened 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge by investing and setting up further facilities in Macau.

Lau said Macau had been discussed “quietly in the background” and was seen as an ideal “reliever base” for future business jet growth, as Hong Kong and Shenzhen airports prioritised commercial airliners.

She pointed to the airport’s expansion plan as cause for optimism. It proposes to add a dedicated private jet terminal, more parking stands, hangers and associated infrastructure related to business aviation.

But the biggest winners from the rule changes would still be commercial airlines, Lau said.

“If runway movements and new carriers increase substantially on the commercial side, our side would likely become affected again down the road, as we are the lowest priority when it comes to take-off slots.”