Hong Kong’s finance minister is set to face a barrage of questions, criticism and scepticism over the city’s housing, health and welfare policies during a live internet session on Sunday afternoon.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po will begin the Facebook Live stream at 4pm to listen to suggestions from the public for his budget speech on February 27 and to answer questions.

By 3.45pm, the Facebook page on which the session will be streamed – @Budget19to20 – had already been flooded with 1,200 comments, mostly negative, on a host of social issues.

Many commenters focused on the controversial Caring and Sharing Scheme, in which residents aged 18 and above will get up to HK$4,000 (US$512) if they do not own property or receive government allowances. Those who enjoy tax breaks will get the difference between HK$4,000 and the concessionary amount.

But critics say the application form is too complicated and too few have been distributed. Some 2.8 million Hongkongers are expected to benefit from the scheme which will cost the government HK$330 million to run.

“So much hassle with the HK$4,000 handout,” one internet user said. “You might as well hand out the [HK$330 million] administration cost.”

Another said: “I can’t even pay half of my rent with HK$4,000. Do you think this government handout is really useful to us?”

Others blasted the government for doing nothing to ease the workload of public hospital staff.

On Saturday, some 100 doctors attended a meeting with health officials, where they recounted in anger stories of overwork and overcrowded wards, prompting authorities to apologise.

Public hospitals have been under severe pressure since early January when the city entered the peak flu season, once again placing long-standing staff shortages under the spotlight.

The flu outbreaks resulted in the government bringing forward the Lunar New Year holiday at all of the city’s preschools, numbering about 1,000. The move was aimed at curbing the rampant spread of flu and reducing pressure on children’s wards at both public and private hospitals.

“Have you ever cared about health care in your budget?” one user asked. “Everybody knows there is a severe shortage of manpower and beds in public hospitals … In terms of cancer treatment … will you consider subsidising patients in need?”

The Post asked whether the budget would address the under-resourced public health system and what kinds of long-term investments Chan would make, despite a slow decline in the city’s economy.

Many commenters also focused on the city’s notoriously unaffordable housing and tiny, subdivided flats, with some taking a jab at Chan, whose wife was found to own and lease out such units through her company.

“Hello secretary, I want to subdivide my two 300 sq ft flats for leasing, and I want to turn each one into six units. I know you have past experience on this, please teach me,” one commenter wrote.

Others urged the government to freeze a plan to increase cross-harbour tunnel fees, and to stop new migrants from mainland China getting welfare until they have lived in the city for seven years.