Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Kwok Yip-biu has been a container truck driver for 37 years. He said he has never seen business so slow as it has been since the US-China trade war started. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy

US-China trade war: how Hong Kong workers are getting caught in the crossfire of tariff spat between global superpowers

  • The story of a cross-border container truck driver underscores the damage to workers and businesses all along the global supply chain
  • Part one of a two-part series on the US-China trade war's effect on Hong Kong looks at the trade sector, which employs about 478,000 people
Topic | US-China trade war
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: Monday, 4 Mar, 2019 7:56am

Kwok Yip-biu has been a container truck driver for 37 years. He said he has never seen business so slow as it has been since the US-China trade war started. Photo: Edmond So
Nearly half of Hong Kong's exports are originally from China and destined for the US, leaving it exposed to trade friction. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong economy

US-China trade war could knock half a percentage point off Hong Kong's economic growth, says commerce chief Edward Yau

  • Yau warns further trade barriers on March 1 deadline could hit consumers
Topic | US-China trade war
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: Saturday, 9 Feb, 2019 11:30pm

Nearly half of Hong Kong’s exports are originally from China and destined for the US, leaving it exposed to trade friction. Photo: EPA
