Kwok Yip-biu has been a container truck driver for 37 years. He said he has never seen business so slow as it has been since the US-China trade war started. Photo: Edmond So
US-China trade war: how Hong Kong workers are getting caught in the crossfire of tariff spat between global superpowers
- The story of a cross-border container truck driver underscores the damage to workers and businesses all along the global supply chain
- Part one of a two-part series on the US-China trade war’s effect on Hong Kong looks at the trade sector, which employs about 478,000 people
Nearly half of Hong Kong’s exports are originally from China and destined for the US, leaving it exposed to trade friction. Photo: EPA
US-China trade war could knock half a percentage point off Hong Kong’s economic growth, says commerce chief Edward Yau
- Yau warns further trade barriers on March 1 deadline could hit consumers
