It was revealed in January that more than 60 per cent of inspection documents, known as RISC forms, were missing for work at Hung Hom station, while there had also been unauthorised design changes at three locations at the site. Photo: Sam Tsang
More safety documents missing on Hong Kong’s Sha Tin-Central link as To Kwa Wan becomes second affected station
- Director of Highways Jimmy Chan tells Legislative Council meeting more documents missing on HK$97.1 billion rail link
- MTR Corporation refuses to reveal extent of problem, saying they need more time to search for relevant records
Hung Hom MTR station on the Sha Tin-Central link has been plagued by a scandal of shoddy work. Photo: Winson Wong
Hung Hom station at risk of cracking due to being overloaded, says government-appointed expert
- The report by Francis Au of HKU contradicts the findings of an official commission of inquiry, which stated there were no structural flaws at the station
- Au’s report was not taken into consideration by the commission because it was only submitted after its interim report was handed over
