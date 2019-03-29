Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

It was revealed in January that more than 60 per cent of inspection documents, known as RISC forms, were missing for work at Hung Hom station, while there had also been unauthorised design changes at three locations at the site. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy

More safety documents missing on Hong Kong’s Sha Tin-Central link as To Kwa Wan becomes second affected station

  • Director of Highways Jimmy Chan tells Legislative Council meeting more documents missing on HK$97.1 billion rail link
  • MTR Corporation refuses to reveal extent of problem, saying they need more time to search for relevant records
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 3:07pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 4:12pm, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

It was revealed in January that more than 60 per cent of inspection documents, known as RISC forms, were missing for work at Hung Hom station, while there had also been unauthorised design changes at three locations at the site. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hung Hom MTR station on the Sha Tin-Central link has been plagued by a scandal of shoddy work. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

Hung Hom station at risk of cracking due to being overloaded, says government-appointed expert

  • The report by Francis Au of HKU contradicts the findings of an official commission of inquiry, which stated there were no structural flaws at the station
  • Au’s report was not taken into consideration by the commission because it was only submitted after its interim report was handed over
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 8:00am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:02pm, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hung Hom MTR station on the Sha Tin-Central link has been plagued by a scandal of shoddy work. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.