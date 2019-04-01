Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sales of bigger-ticket items such as jewellery, watches and clocks, valuable gifts and other consumer durable goods did the worst, contracting by up to 18.3 per cent. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s retail sales dropped by 10.1 per cent in February, the first fall in 3½ years, as economic uncertainty took hold

  • The slump came despite a rise in tourist arrivals
  • Sales of expensive consumer items were among those worst hit by the downturn
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 5:38pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:25pm, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sales of bigger-ticket items such as jewellery, watches and clocks, valuable gifts and other consumer durable goods did the worst, contracting by up to 18.3 per cent. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.