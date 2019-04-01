Sales of bigger-ticket items such as jewellery, watches and clocks, valuable gifts and other consumer durable goods did the worst, contracting by up to 18.3 per cent. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s retail sales dropped by 10.1 per cent in February, the first fall in 3½ years, as economic uncertainty took hold
- The slump came despite a rise in tourist arrivals
- Sales of expensive consumer items were among those worst hit by the downturn
