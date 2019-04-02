Hong Kong’s Peak Tram transports about 6 million passengers a year. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong’s Peak Tram to close for up to three months from late April for renovations and installation of new larger carriages
- Suspension of services will be first of two during upgrade, expected to be completed in early 2021
- New rolling stock, which can carry almost twice as many passengers as at present, will slash queuing times
Topic | Tourism
