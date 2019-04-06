Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Mazon Tsang from Blue Sea IT, one of the start-ups working on the application of blockchain technology. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong economy

Secure data transfer known as blockchain set to tackle notorious bid-rigging among Hong Kong’s building owners’ corporations

  • Almost half of some 40,000 private developments in city have owners’ groups that vote on major renovation projects and costs
  • But some polls are seen as ‘black-box operations’ involving collusion with contractors to make households pay more
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Shirley Zhao

Shirley Zhao  

Published: 3:00pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:00pm, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Mazon Tsang from Blue Sea IT, one of the start-ups working on the application of blockchain technology. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.