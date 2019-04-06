Mazon Tsang from Blue Sea IT, one of the start-ups working on the application of blockchain technology. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Secure data transfer known as blockchain set to tackle notorious bid-rigging among Hong Kong’s building owners’ corporations
- Almost half of some 40,000 private developments in city have owners’ groups that vote on major renovation projects and costs
- But some polls are seen as ‘black-box operations’ involving collusion with contractors to make households pay more
Topic | Hong Kong housing
