A Legend Fight and Fitness employee threatens to call police when asked about aggressive sales practices at the gym. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong gyms under fire for forcing customers to borrow from moneylenders to pay membership fees
- One customer forked out almost HK$2 million in four months while others were accompanied to ATMs and banks to withdraw cash
- Four centres across the city accused of malpractice – SML Studio, Fitness Express Company and A Plus Fitness, in Mong Kok, and Legend Fight and Fitness in Causeway Bay
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
