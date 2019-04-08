Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Legend Fight and Fitness employee threatens to call police when asked about aggressive sales practices at the gym. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong gyms under fire for forcing customers to borrow from moneylenders to pay membership fees

  • One customer forked out almost HK$2 million in four months while others were accompanied to ATMs and banks to withdraw cash
  • Four centres across the city accused of malpractice – SML Studio, Fitness Express Company and A Plus Fitness, in Mong Kok, and Legend Fight and Fitness in Causeway Bay
Topic |   Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Martin Choi

Martin Choi  

Published: 12:57pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:23pm, 8 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Legend Fight and Fitness employee threatens to call police when asked about aggressive sales practices at the gym. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.