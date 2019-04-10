The air purifying facility in Causeway Bay is one of three at the bypass. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong highways chief defends decision to not reveal partially suspension of damaged air ventilation system at new bypass, saying time needed to fully investigate issue
- Director of Highways Jimmy Chan said the department was investigating why seven out of 15 fans had been damaged and mounting bolts had come loose
- Consultant told Highways Department on March 5 that contractor found the damage about a month after bypass opened to traffic on January 20
