Aggressive sales tactics by some gyms in Hong Kong has led to calls for a mandatory cooling-off period for consumers. Photo: Edmond So
Consumer Council backs seven-day cooling-off period for Hong Kong shoppers as consultation period nears end
- Watchdog urges government to bring in longer time frame for contracts involving gym and beauty services
- Law should be flexible enough for other trades to be included should need arise, says council
Topic | Consumer protection in Hong Kong
Aggressive sales tactics by some gyms in Hong Kong has led to calls for a mandatory cooling-off period for consumers. Photo: Edmond So