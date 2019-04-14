Security guards are the most likely of Hong Kong workers to put in long hours. Photo: Dickson Lee
Long working hours: 1 in 5 Hong Kong employees are on the job an average of 55 hours per week, new trade union study shows
- Security guards suffer the most, with a quarter of them working over 72 hours a week
- The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions has urged the government to introduce standard working hours to protect workers
Topic | Hong Kong economy
