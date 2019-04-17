Hong Kong’s compulsory pension scheme has some 9.6 million account holders. Photo: Chang Kim-fung
Huge overhaul will drag Hong Kong’s MPF pension fund into 21st century and could slash notoriously high service fees
- New e-platform set to fuel competition, enhance transparency, and liberalise consumer rights while cutting down on paperwork
- New managing director of MPF Authority Alice Law says move will change city’s ecosystem for pension schemes
