Hong Kong has maintained its place as the most expensive city in Asia for business travellers. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong tops Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul in global business survey – but not in a good way
- Report by ECA International finds price of visiting city has jumped 1.4 per cent since 2018
- Daily cost of being in Hong Kong put at US$515 a day, while Singapore drops to US$468
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong has maintained its place as the most expensive city in Asia for business travellers. Photo: Dickson Lee