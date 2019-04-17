The planned 600 franchised taxis, representing 3 per cent of existing cabs in the city, would operate in the same areas as urban cabs covering most of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Premium taxi service fails to consider interests of consumers, says Hong Kong competition watchdog
- Competition Commission says Hong Kong due for wider reforms and should provide more opportunities for ride-hailing services to compete legally
- Document released to lawmakers today proposes franchised taxi scheme with flag-fall fare 50 per cent higher than existing cabs
Topic | Hong Kong taxis
