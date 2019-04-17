Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The planned 600 franchised taxis, representing 3 per cent of existing cabs in the city, would operate in the same areas as urban cabs covering most of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Premium taxi service fails to consider interests of consumers, says Hong Kong competition watchdog

  • Competition Commission says Hong Kong due for wider reforms and should provide more opportunities for ride-hailing services to compete legally
  • Document released to lawmakers today proposes franchised taxi scheme with flag-fall fare 50 per cent higher than existing cabs
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:43pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The planned 600 franchised taxis, representing 3 per cent of existing cabs in the city, would operate in the same areas as urban cabs covering most of Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.