Jeff Chan (left) from Jones Lang LaSalle and farming expert Michelle Hong from Rooftop Republic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong industrial building champions green spirit by funding rooftop farming through recycled cardboard
- YKK Building in Tuen Mun boasts a 9,000 sq ft farm that workers say boosts interaction with clients and promotes bonding and cohesiveness
Topic | Food and agriculture
