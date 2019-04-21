Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Keith Li, co-founder and CEO of Innopage Ltd, has made plenty of personal sacrifices on his way to getting the business up and running. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong economy

In start-up driven Hong Kong there is more work than life for young professionals, who seem happy to accept imbalance as they chase their dreams

  • It’s not just on the mainland that the 996 schedule is an issue – for some city bosses their careers are all-consuming 24/7 affairs
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 7:13pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:29pm, 21 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Keith Li, co-founder and CEO of Innopage Ltd, has made plenty of personal sacrifices on his way to getting the business up and running. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.