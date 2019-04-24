Channels

Octopus card users will benefit from the extended concession. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s embattled MTR Corp agrees to extend train fare concessions by about three months following government pressure

  • Scheme extended from six months to 40 weeks, effectively meaning fares for about 5 million Octopus users will remain the same for about nine months from June
  • Transport chief Frank Chan pleased company responded to public concern and set aside additional resources to extend rebate
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 5:15pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:59pm, 24 Apr, 2019

