Octopus card users will benefit from the extended concession. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s embattled MTR Corp agrees to extend train fare concessions by about three months following government pressure
- Scheme extended from six months to 40 weeks, effectively meaning fares for about 5 million Octopus users will remain the same for about nine months from June
- Transport chief Frank Chan pleased company responded to public concern and set aside additional resources to extend rebate
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
Octopus card users will benefit from the extended concession. Photo: Nora Tam