Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dustin Shum
Disabled Hong Kong workers hit back against ‘bullying’, marginalisation and ‘unfair’ retirement age
- Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan say they are treated as ‘cheap labour’ and are unhappy with the factory’s planned relocation
- Disabled workers are forced to retire at 55, which they say leaves them vulnerable to isolation
Vacant Hong Kong school to be provisional work site for 200 disabled people facing job loss from factory relocation
- Latest development addresses controversy over planned four-year factory closure, with employees accusing management of lack of transparency
- Row highlights what is perceived as policy stagnation over employment and anti-discrimination measures for disabled
