Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dustin Shum
Hong Kong economy

Disabled Hong Kong workers hit back against ‘bullying’, marginalisation and ‘unfair’ retirement age

  • Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan say they are treated as ‘cheap labour’ and are unhappy with the factory’s planned relocation
  • Disabled workers are forced to retire at 55, which they say leaves them vulnerable to isolation
Topic |   Jobs
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 8:14am, 27 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:45am, 27 Apr, 2019

Workers at the Factory for the Blind in To Kwa Wan. Photo: Dustin Shum
Blind workers at a factory in To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong's only such facility, which was opened in 1963. Photo: SCMP
Society

Vacant Hong Kong school to be provisional work site for 200 disabled people facing job loss from factory relocation

  • Latest development addresses controversy over planned four-year factory closure, with employees accusing management of lack of transparency
  • Row highlights what is perceived as policy stagnation over employment and anti-discrimination measures for disabled
Topic |   Jobs
Su Xinqi

Su Xinqi  

Published: 12:49pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:42pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Blind workers at a factory in To Kwa Wan, Hong Kong's only such facility, which was opened in 1963. Photo: SCMP
