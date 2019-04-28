Strong tourism figures have been a saving grace for Hong Kong’s troubled economy. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy experienced slight growth in first quarter of 2019, says financial secretary
- Paul Chan said the economy improved marginally from the low ebb of 1.3 per cent growth in the last quarter of 2018
- US-China trade war and other factors have eaten into Asian economies but Chan says there are ‘some positive signs’
Topic | Hong Kong economy
Strong tourism figures have been a saving grace for Hong Kong’s troubled economy. Photo: Sam Tsang