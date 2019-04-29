Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Peter Yan says fintech is one of three main courses on Cyberport’s plate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong must further boost fintech development to stay ahead of Singapore and other rivals, Cyberport CEO Peter Yan warns

  • By leveraging on its edge as global financial centre, city should make further inroads into financial technology, he says
  • Hong Kong is making good headway into virtual banking and some other areas
Topic |   Technology
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Peter Yan says fintech is one of three main courses on Cyberport’s plate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.