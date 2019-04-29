Peter Yan says fintech is one of three main courses on Cyberport’s plate. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong must further boost fintech development to stay ahead of Singapore and other rivals, Cyberport CEO Peter Yan warns
- By leveraging on its edge as global financial centre, city should make further inroads into financial technology, he says
- Hong Kong is making good headway into virtual banking and some other areas
