Chinese mainland tourists shopping around Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui during the “Golden Week’ holiday in October last year. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong braces itself for greater influx of mainland Chinese visitors during mini-Golden Week
- Travel Industry Council expects between 230 and 250 tour groups to visit the city daily during the Labour Day holiday
- About 14.6 million travellers from China visited Hong Kong from January to March
