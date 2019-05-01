A young mother drops in her application for the Caring and Sharing Scheme at the Cheung Sha Wan Government office in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong government handout scheme garners more than 3.2 million applications and unions say more hands are needed to process them
- The three-month window to apply for the HK$4,000 sum closed on Tuesday
- Unions say staff have had to work overtime to process the applications and at least 20 have quit
Topic | Hong Kong Budget 2019-2020
