Mainland Chinese tourists following their tour leader at the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, Chek Lap Kok, on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
First day of mini-Golden Week sees fewer mainland Chinese tour groups than expected coming to Hong Kong
- About 150 mainland Chinese groups had registered with agents in the city on Wednesday
- Tour industry had expected daily average of 230-250
Tourists outside Times Square in Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
Record 65 million visitors for Hong Kong in 2018, but what if mainland Chinese tourists stop coming?
- Number of travellers visiting the city continues to rise, but with nearly four in five from the mainland, local industry fears the consequences of overreliance
