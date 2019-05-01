Channels

Mainland Chinese tourists following their tour leader at the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, Chek Lap Kok, on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong economy

First day of mini-Golden Week sees fewer mainland Chinese tour groups than expected coming to Hong Kong

  • About 150 mainland Chinese groups had registered with agents in the city on Wednesday
  • Tour industry had expected daily average of 230-250
Topic |   Tourism
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 3:34pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 4:23pm, 1 May, 2019

Mainland Chinese tourists following their tour leader at the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, Chek Lap Kok, on Wednesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Tourists outside Times Square in Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy

Record 65 million visitors for Hong Kong in 2018, but what if mainland Chinese tourists stop coming?

  • Number of travellers visiting the city continues to rise, but with nearly four in five from the mainland, local industry fears the consequences of overreliance
Topic |   Tourism
Kanis Leung

Kanis Leung  

Published: 12:00pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Tourists outside Times Square in Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
